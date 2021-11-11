Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmakers get update on election investigation

File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman, speaks during session at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis.(John Hart | John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal, Pool Photo via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. - The leader of the Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election tells Wisconsin lawmakers that his probe is expanding and he claimed some were trying to obstruct his work.

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman provided an update on his probe during testimony Wednesday before the Assembly Elections Committee.

His testimony came hours after Senate Republicans subpoenaed Madison officials for absentee ballot certificates and other election records they did not turn over to the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau.

Republican senators launched their own investigation, separate from Gableman’s, in the wake of that audit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers logo
Report: Packers, Rodgers and Lazard fined for violating COVID-19 protocols
Samantha Trebilcock is accused of enticing a minor to a home with hidden cameras for the...
Brown County woman bound over for trial in hidden camera case
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Aaron Rodgers: “I misled some people about my status”
Robert Johnson, Jr.
Prisoner escapes custody at Milwaukee airport
Appleton Police at Woodmere Court
Appleton Police: 1 arrested following incident on Woodmere Court

Latest News

Oshkosh School Board meeting postponed after protesters disrupt it, argument breaks out
Oshkosh School Board accused of violating open meetings law
$100 million will be directed to expand broadband internet
Nearly two dozen scarecrows made by students at Syble Hopp School are currently up for auction.
Scarecrows made by Syble Hopp School students up for auction online
All targets at Virlee Gunworks Shooting Center a projected onto a screen.
Digital indoor gun range first of its kind in Wisconsin