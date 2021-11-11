'Tech for Vets' brings younger veterans together through gaming

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Zach Zabel has always found comfort in playing video games with his veteran friends and realized that his get-together’s aren’t much different from what you would find at a VA club, just for a younger group.

“You talk about all kinds of things when you’re gaming and they kind of, you know, the barriers come down and it’s more of a organic conversation. When you’re talking about things you might not necessarily talk about if you’re just sitting at the table,” Zabel said.

Zabel is taking that concept and running with it, working to create Tech for Vets, a more modernized non-profit support system for younger veterans in the area.

Zabel, A community engagement manager for the Fox Valley Veterans Council, said sometimes it can be hard for veterans to comfortably share their experiences with others, and hopes that by letting loose with video games, people will find the comfort they need to open up, weather that’s at home or in person.

“The thing about gaming is that you can do whatever makes you feel more comfortable. So you can have that in person experience if you want, or if your preference is to be home and have a digital connection, that’s fine too,” he said.

He also hopes to use the organization to connect veterans with about IT opportunities they could be qualified for thanks to their time in the service.

“The value that Tech for Vets will bring is going to be introducing veterans to those types of tech jobs that they might not even been aware of was an option, or learn they are a little more qualified than than they thought they were,” he said.

Today Zabel is working with the Veterans council on a grant to support the e-sports curriculum he plans for.

While the website is under construction, more information on the group’s mission can be found on the Tech For Vets Facebook page, where its donation arm is certified through GuideStar.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.