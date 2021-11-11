Soldier celebrates “Alive Day” 10 years after being shot in the head

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Veterans Day, this year, is extra special for Adam Alexander of Oshkosh. The retired member of the Ashwaubenon-based 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion celebrated his “Alive Day” on Wednesday. On November 10, 2011, Alexander was shot in the head while serving in Afghanistan.

It was nearly ten years ago when Action 2 News first introduced viewers to Sgt. Adam Alexander. He was just months removed from the near fatal gunshot wound to the head, that left him with only a 5% chance of survival.

Looking back, ten years later, Alexander says, “Still very thankful to be alive and doing as well as I am, have my wonderful family and support system still in place.”

Part of that support system is his mom, Mary Kay. She was by her son’s side ten years ago, when we first met, and she remains in awe of him today.

“It was pretty amazing to think back to those days and to see how far he’s come and to think about the fact that we have now gained ten years with him that we thought we were never going to have,” says Mary Kay Alexander.

Alexander’s now-wife, Kate, who was his fiancée at the time of his injury, and his beloved dog, Lula, are also part of that support system. While his brain injury and loss of an eye have prevented him from pursuing a career in law enforcement, he’s found joy is caring for others in a different way.

According to Alexander, “I’m a house husband, so I get a lot of honey-do lists. My wife is still in the military and she’s also a physician’s assistant on the civilian side, so I support her careers the best I can. I get up and pack her lunch in the morning, keep the house clean and the dog alive.”

Alexander likes to think he’s turned what he calls his mess into his message, working with the Disabled American Veterans, including hosting a monthly show on Oshkosh public access television -- talking about veteran’s affairs. He shares his experiences and knowledge, in order to help other veterans.

“Everybody goes through something, on a day to day basis, some things may be big and some things may be small, but everyone is going to go through stuff. If I can help inspire some people to get through their stuff, whether it be big or small, I think that’s a pretty noble calling. I really enjoy sharing my story and hopefully inspiring people to get through their stuff,” adds Alexander.

A bit of a jokester before his injury, Alexander says he may have lost an eye, but not his sense of humor -- using it to his advantage today. Just one of many positive traits that continue to shine.

His mom says, “He just has the most amazing sprit about him, that’s just infectious. He’s strong, he has a positive attitude, he’s determined. He was all those things before, but he’s just more than he was able to be before.”

Ten years after almost losing his life, Alexander knows how lucky he is, and he’s looking forward to the next decade.

He and his wife hope to start a family, as they continue to live every day to fullest, adding, “Keep a smile on your face, don’t take anything too seriously, basically. It’s always been my MO. the injury never changed that, really. Life is too short to take serious. Gave me all kinds of one eyed jokes I can use now.”

