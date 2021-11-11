SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE INTO THE WEEKEND

Most of the showers have ended across NE Wisconsin, except across the far north, and we will dry out as we go into the evening. Most spots picked up somewhere between 0.25-0.5″ of rainfall. High temperatures for the day occurred this morning, and temperatures will mostly be in the 40s for the rest of the afternoon.

As low pressure continues to move close by, it will continue to be windy across the region. Winds have gusted up to 40 mph today, and we could see gusts around 30 mph for the rest of the afternoon. Some of your recently raked up leaves will swirl around your neighborhood today.

As the colder air arrives overnight, we’re expecting some snow showers to develop. Most of them will move through the area tomorrow. A slushy coating on grassy surfaces will be possible, especially WEST of the Fox Valley. Roads will likely still be in good shape, as the snow melts on contact due to the warmer pavement temperatures.

We continue to watch for an “Alberta Clipper” to move across the region Saturday night and into Sunday. While there’s potential for some very light snow accumulation, there’s still some questions that need to be answered before that disturbance arrives... We’ll keep you updated!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/SW 15-30+ MPH

FRIDAY: SW/W 5-15 MPH

VETERANS DAY: Midday rain ends. Gusty winds. HIGH: 54, but falling into the 40s.

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Not as windy. Some late flakes. LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Snow showers, mixed with light rain. Much colder. HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Snow showers, mixed with light rain. HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Wind weakens. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Milder, but windy. HIGH: 48

