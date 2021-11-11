Advertisement

SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE INTO THE WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Most of the showers have ended across NE Wisconsin, except across the far north, and we will dry out as we go into the evening. Most spots picked up somewhere between 0.25-0.5″ of rainfall. High temperatures for the day occurred this morning, and temperatures will mostly be in the 40s for the rest of the afternoon.

As low pressure continues to move close by, it will continue to be windy across the region. Winds have gusted up to 40 mph today, and we could see gusts around 30 mph for the rest of the afternoon. Some of your recently raked up leaves will swirl around your neighborhood today.

As the colder air arrives overnight, we’re expecting some snow showers to develop. Most of them will move through the area tomorrow. A slushy coating on grassy surfaces will be possible, especially WEST of the Fox Valley. Roads will likely still be in good shape, as the snow melts on contact due to the warmer pavement temperatures.

We continue to watch for an “Alberta Clipper” to move across the region Saturday night and into Sunday. While there’s potential for some very light snow accumulation, there’s still some questions that need to be answered before that disturbance arrives... We’ll keep you updated!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/SW 15-30+ MPH

FRIDAY: SW/W 5-15 MPH

VETERANS DAY: Midday rain ends. Gusty winds. HIGH: 54, but falling into the 40s.

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Not as windy. Some late flakes. LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Snow showers, mixed with light rain. Much colder. HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Snow showers, mixed with light rain. HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Wind weakens. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Milder, but windy. HIGH: 48

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay police are investigating shooting on University Avenue.
Police: 1 arrested following University Avenue shooting, “rare and very dangerous gun” recovered
Robert Johnson, Jr.
Prisoner escapes custody at Milwaukee airport
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 cases “Critically High” in 8 counties; vaccinations revised back to 6.5M
Generic police lights
Police: Carjacking suspect arrested following multi-hour standoff in Neenah
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’

Latest News

November 11 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow showers Friday
First Alert Weather
A RAINY & WINDY VETERANS DAY... SNOW SHOWERS TOMORROW
November 11 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Veterans Day
November 11 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy and rainy Veterans Day