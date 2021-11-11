Sheriff: Protocols, training played critical role in finding suspect in East River Trail attack

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News is learning a child abduction response team created in Brown County about four years ago played a very big role, according to investigators, in finding the man police say was responsible for a brutal and random attack on the East River Trail in October.

Investigators tell us that training, good police work and a deputy being in the right place at the right time helped end the search for the suspect very quickly.

Through court records, we learned authorities spotted 17-year-old Miles Cruz on the East River Trail in Allouez, about a half mile from where the woman and her infant had been found.

Just before noon October 5, the frantic 911 call came in. “It was reported as initially a missing person,” said Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain. “‘I found my infant along the trail. My wife is missing.’ That’s a missing person with a lot of unknowns.”

It prompted the immediate activation of something law enforcement agencies have trained for years for but hoped never to need -- the Child Abduction Response Team, also known as CART.

It’s not a specific team of officers. Rather it creates response guidelines and protocols for every officer from just about every agency in the area to respond to any major incident, from an active shooter to an abducted child to a missing person.

Delain says every new officer who starts with his agency learns the protocols and is given a cheat sheet with important information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Included in it are several specific guidelines, like how close or far away from a scene officers should respond to begin looking for a person or suspect, if there is one.

Sheriff Delain helped spearhead the implementation of this county-wide in 2017.

It’s rooted in a partnership necessary for any major incident, where every officer from every nearby agency drops everything and responds.

In this case, Delain believes one specific part of the protocol proved critical in finding and arresting the teen now charged in the attack.

“They know what they have to do on a missing person and setting up a perimeter. It’s about putting yourself in the right position in order to resolve the situations,” says Delain.

While most officers were searching the immediate area of the attack, which is a normal response, Delain says CART guidelines also sent Sgt. Jeff Pamenter away from there, nearly a mile north on the trail, estimating about how far a person could walk from a scene in that amount of time.

It’s an area the sheriff says the sergeant knows well.

“Having a good understanding of the area you work and an experienced officer like Sgt. Pamenter, that makes it easy. H’s going to know where to go,” says Delain.

Court records say just as the first description of a possible suspect came over officers’ radios that day, Pamenter saw a man matching that description stop and look toward his squad car, then turn around and walk into an area of trees and brush, ‘believed to be an attempt to avoid contact with him,’ prosecutors wrote in a criminal complaint, and leave what appeared to be a blanket in the woods.

“In this case, Sgt. Pameter was in the right position to have contact with that individual before he left that area,” says Delain.

Had he, or any other officer working that day, not responded as they did, no one knows what would have happened, but it leaves the sheriff asking, what if?

“That individual is young -- 17 years old -- and 17-year-olds most often are not in the DNA database. For that reason, if, in this case, that we don’t have that DNA sample, that case ultimately could be much more difficult to solve,” adds Delain.

The sheriff credits teamwork and every officer who responded, doing their part to help the victim find justice and keep the public safe.

Cruz is due back in court November 17 for a preliminary hearing on several charges including attempted homicide, sexual assault and kidnapping.

