OCCASIONAL LIGHT SNOW ON FRIDAY

Most of the rain has ended across Northeast Wisconsin. Rain totals are generally in the 0.25″ to 0.5″ range. The strong west-southwest wind will settle some overnight, but gusts to 30 mph are still possible through this evening. Temperatures will be cooling down with lows tonight in the middle 30s.

That’s actually slightly above average for mid-November, but we won’t warm up much at all during the day Friday. As the colder air arrives, we’re expecting some passing snow showers to develop. There best chances of encountering some light snow would be through Friday afternoon. A slushy coating on grassy surfaces will be possible, especially WEST of the Fox Valley. Roads will likely still be in good shape, as the snow melts on contact due to the warmer pavement temperatures. Although, pockets of steadier snow could lead to a few, brief slippery spots.

Highs on Friday will be limited to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds could gust to 20 mph. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, but dry aside from a few flurries. Blustery winds continue with sustained speeds of 10-15 mph. Our next weathermaker is set to arrive late Saturday night.

The impacts from this fast moving system will linger across the area on Sunday. Light snow with some minor accumulation continues to look possible across parts of Wisconsin. The specifics on amounts and timing have yet to be ironed out, but we’ll keep you updated! Bottom line, if you’re heading to Lambeau for the Seahawks game you probably won’t need to plan on extra time for shoveling... but, the drive may be slower than usual.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW/W 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: NW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Not as windy. Some late flakes. LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Occasional snow showers, mixed with light rain. Blustery and much colder. HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. Cool and brisk. Flurries? HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Light snow showers, mixed with rain. HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a weaker wind. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but turning breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mild and breezy with mostly cloudy skies. HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Cooler and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Northern flakes possible. HIGH: 40

