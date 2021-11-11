Advertisement

Neenah High School Special Olympians challenge staff to basketball game

Special Olympic athletes and students compete against Neenah High School staff
Special Olympic athletes and students compete against Neenah High School staff(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Faculty members and students at Neenah High School went head-to-head Wednesday night on the basketball court for a good cause.

Special Olympics athletes at the school got together with students from several clubs to take on staff members to raise funds for the Special Olympics.

It’s the third year of the unified game, and school leaders say it was born out of the theory that practicing and playing together brings friendship and understanding.

Fans were able to watch in the bleachers for the free game that encouraged people to donate to the Special Olympics program.

Last year, Neenah High was the only school in the state that was recognized for inclusion of students with and without disabilities and whole school engagement.

Edward Felton, a student at Neenah High School, said he was very excited for the game.

As far as what he was looking forward to?

“We’re gonna win,” said Felton.

Other students were also excited for the game.

“I hope people just have a good time, smile, laugh and cheer on some amazing kids here at Neenah,” said Addie Fredrickson, a senior at Neenah High School.

The game also included a half time show put on by Special Olympics athletes, as well as the girls volleyball team.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers logo
Report: Packers, Rodgers and Lazard fined for violating COVID-19 protocols
Samantha Trebilcock is accused of enticing a minor to a home with hidden cameras for the...
Brown County woman bound over for trial in hidden camera case
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Aaron Rodgers: “I misled some people about my status”
Robert Johnson, Jr.
Prisoner escapes custody at Milwaukee airport
Appleton Police at Woodmere Court
Appleton Police: 1 arrested following incident on Woodmere Court

Latest News

Members of Local Boilermakers 696 picketed near Fincantieri Marinette Marine accusing the...
Union workers at Fincantieri Marinette Marine picket over pay, benefits
Green Bay police are investigating shooting on University Avenue.
Police: 1 arrested following University Avenue shooting, “rare and very dangerous gun” recovered
Oshkosh School Board meeting postponed after protesters disrupt it, argument breaks out
Oshkosh School Board accused of violating open meetings law
Evers awards $15M in grants to local tourism organizations
Area tourism organizations receive $15 million in grants