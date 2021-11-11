Neenah High School Special Olympians challenge staff to basketball game

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Faculty members and students at Neenah High School went head-to-head Wednesday night on the basketball court for a good cause.

Special Olympics athletes at the school got together with students from several clubs to take on staff members to raise funds for the Special Olympics.

It’s the third year of the unified game, and school leaders say it was born out of the theory that practicing and playing together brings friendship and understanding.

Fans were able to watch in the bleachers for the free game that encouraged people to donate to the Special Olympics program.

Last year, Neenah High was the only school in the state that was recognized for inclusion of students with and without disabilities and whole school engagement.

Edward Felton, a student at Neenah High School, said he was very excited for the game.

As far as what he was looking forward to?

“We’re gonna win,” said Felton.

Other students were also excited for the game.

“I hope people just have a good time, smile, laugh and cheer on some amazing kids here at Neenah,” said Addie Fredrickson, a senior at Neenah High School.

The game also included a half time show put on by Special Olympics athletes, as well as the girls volleyball team.

