Man severely burned in Langlade County fire

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 67-year-old man suffered severe burns in a fire in Langlade County late Thursday morning.

Fire departments responded to a report of a fully-involved structure and possible explosion on Kennedy Lane in Upham, which is south of Elcho. The man was alone in the house and was taken to Langlade Aspirus Hospital then flown to the U.W. Health Burn and Wound Center in Madison.

The Elcho Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire with help from the state fire marshal’s office. They don’t think the fire was intentional.

Elcho Fire was assisted by the Town of Lake and Pelican Lake fire departments, Rural Fire Control, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, and Antigo EMS.

