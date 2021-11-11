Advertisement

Investigators release video from Denmark Saloon robbery

Denmark Saloon robbery. Nov. 7, 2021.
Denmark Saloon robbery. Nov. 7, 2021.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a robbery at Denmark Saloon.

It happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 7, at the bar located at 117 Wisconsin Ave.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to speak to anyone who was there that Saturday night. The robbery took place after the bar closed.

The Sheriff’s Office released video that shows two masked individuals. One is wearing a coat with a distinct pattern. CLICK HERE to watch the video on YouTube.

Investigators did not say what the suspects did during the robbery or what they got away with.

If you have information, contact Green Bay Area Crimes Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867) or leave a tip at 432stop.com. You can remain anonymous.

