INTERVIEW: Ships built in Sturgeon Bay help shipping industry address climate change

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay is filling orders for bunker barges to transport liquified natural gas (LNG). The first barge is scheduled to be delivered this month. Work is underway on its sister ship, and an even larger barge is in the engineering stage.

The bunker barges are like gas stations on the ocean, fueling the increasing number of ships powered by LNG. Todd Thayse, VP and general manager for Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, says the demand for these barges has been growing for 10 years.

Shippers are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint, he says, and the U.S. has a lot of natural gas.

In his interview with Chris Roth, Thayse tells us what the growth of LNG-powered ships means for Bay Shipbuilding and the shipping industry.

