INTERVIEW: School bus driver shortage

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The shortage of school bus drivers to start the school year hasn’t gotten better months into the year. It’s put a strain on extracurricular activities and field trips. Now bus companies are facing the winter season -- and getting drivers hired and trained before the snow hits the roads.

Chris Roth talks with Lamers Bus Lines regional manager Paul Mennen about how many drivers are needed in local districts. Mennen discusses the tactics Lamers has been using to recruit new drivers and retain the talent they have.

They also discuss the partnerships between Lamers and school districts to deal with the shortfall.

