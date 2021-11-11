Advertisement

Fire destroys two-story garage in Kewaunee County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A garage was destroyed and a home damaged after a fire in Kewaunee County Wednesday.

At 12:32 a.m., the Luxemburg Community Fire Department was called to a garage fire on Cherneyville Road in the Town of Montpelier.

Firefighters arrived to find a detached two-story garage in flames. Fire spread to the siding and eaves of the nearby home.

Crews battled the fire and got it under control in about 30 minutes.

The garage and contents were destroyed. The home sustained fire, smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Luxemburg Fire received help from Denmark, New Franken, Kewaunee and Casco Fire Departments.

