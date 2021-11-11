Cat shot in the face in Winnebago County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society says a cat is recovering after being shot in the face and losing most of its lower jaw.

The OAHS says a good Samaritan found the cat in a rural area of Winnebago County and brought it to the humane society, which rushed it to an animal hospital in Appleton. The veterinarian said X-rays showed buckshot lodged throughout its body. The humane society said this wasn’t the only time the cat, which they’ve named “Richie,” was the victim of cruelty.

Surgery removed bone fragments, dead tissue and skin. The humane society says Richie is now able to eat and drink on his own and is recuperating in a foster home until he’s ready to be adopted.

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society says it received money from Cuddle’s Fund to help with the medical costs. It’s seeking more donations to help with the continuing care of Richie and other animals.

The humane society says law enforcement is investigating this case of animal cruelty.

The OAHS says despite what he endured he’s been friendly and easy-going and head butts peoples’ hands to get more petting.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.