Attorney: Ellis convicted of Fox River Mall shooting, sentencing scheduled for February
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The attorney for a man accused of a fatal shooting at the Fox River Mall earlier this year says his client has pleaded no contest to two charges related to the incident.
According to Scott Ceman, the attorney for 18-year-old Dezman Ellis, the pleas were entered during a hearing held Wednesday afternoon in Outagamie County court.
Ellis had previously been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide, but according to Ceman, a plea deal was made, and Ellis is now charged with Second Degree Intentional Homicide.
“He went from facing life in prison to 40 years in prison and 20 years out in the amended count,” said Ceman.
The charge of First Degree Reckless Endangering Safety remains the same.
“Basically, the state says he has a right to engage in self-defense, but the amount of force he used was unnecessary. He went too far,” said Ceman.
Ceman says a sentencing hearing has been scheduled for February 1.
A five day trial for Ellis had been previously scheduled to begin December 13.
On January 31, Ellis and Jovanni Frausto got into an argument at the mall in Grand Chute. Investigators say Ellis pulled out a handgun and shot and killed Frausto before fleeing the area.
A criminal complaint states the men were fighting over a girl.
Bystander Colt Lemmers was hit by a bullet. He survived.
Ellis went on the run and was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Iowa. He was transported back to Outagamie County to face charges.
