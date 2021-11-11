Advertisement

Area tourism organizations receive $15 million in grants

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is awarding $15 million in grants for destination marketing organizations throughout the state.

The grants are part of the American Rescue Plan Act fund investment in Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In all, 120 organizations received grants based on expenses incurred by tourism-promotion and tourism development organizations.

Evers spoke in Oshkosh Wednesday, and said the industry is bounding back nicely after a devastating blow from the pandemic.

“We’ve bounced back faster than our neighbors in Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. How ‘bout that? All our surrounding states, we beat,” said Evers.

The governor also says this past September bested the same month of 2019, which was a record-setting tourism year in the state.

