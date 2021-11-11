Appleton East’s La Chapell and Hansford sign scholarship offers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton East girls basketball stars Emily La Chapell and Lily Hansford have signed college scholarship offers from Marquette and Oregon State, respectively.

La Chapell averaged more than 19 points per game last season, and now gets to focus on her final year playing for her father with the Patriots.

“It’s a huge milestone to go through with him because we’ve been through like anything you name it together,” Emily said. “He’s been my coach since I was in kindergarten. So, it’s bitterweet. He’s been my biggest rock and biggest supporter throughout anything.”

“Proud is a word that fits in there too,” said her father, Joe La Chapell. “I would say as a dad you’re more happy for her. Marquette, that’s the place. She loves the coaching staff. She loves the community there. To be able to see her go on to another spot that’s great, I’m happy for her.”

And Lily Hansford? Averaged 13 points per game the last 2 seasons. Appleton East will have great expectations this year. And playing for a program with high standards? Was a big part of Hansford’s choice to play for the Beavers.

“I chose Oregon State because of my relationship with the coaching staff,” Hansford said. “I really believe in everything they stand for. Coach Ruth has done such an amazing job developing a such an awesome culture over there that it was hard not to want to be part of it. Oregon State has also had a lot of success over the years, and to be able to add to that add to that success, and be part of that success is a huge honor. I’m really excited.”

