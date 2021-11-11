16-year-old charged as adult with attempting to kill girlfriend in Shawano County

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 16-year-old boy from Bowler is charged as an adult with attempted homicide, child abuse, and use of a dangerous weapon.

Asaneet Rosario was charged Wednesday with trying to kill his 14-year-old girlfriend last week at her home in Bowler.

According to the criminal complaint, Rosario was arguing with the victim because she added another boy on her Snapchat account. When she stopped arguing with him, Rosario went into a bathroom and cut himself on the wrists and neck, then showed them to the girl. He threw her down, got on top of her, and started choking her. The girl hit him with a plastic bottle and got out of his grip, but he chased her down and put her in a chokehold, then cut her neck with a knife. The girl says he told her, “If you don’t want this forever, you can’t live forever.” She managed to get away, suffering a cut to her wrist as she broke free, and locked herself in a room.

At about this time, the girl contacted her uncle through Facebook Messenger. He called police, and a Stockbridge-Munsee officer and Shawano County deputy headed to her house. Meanwhile, Rosario kicked in the door of the room and started slapping her, then he kissed her and left shortly before the officers arrived. The complaint says officers saw a 6-inch cut across the girl’s neck and called for an ambulance. They found three knives in the kitchen sink and collected them as evidence.

Rosario is being held on $100,000 bond on Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide by Use of a Dangerous Weapon; Strangulation and Suffocation; Burglary Arming Himself with a Dangerous Weapon; Physical Abuse of a Child Intentionally Causing Bodily Harm by Conduct Which Creates a High Probability of Great Bodily Harm, by Use of a Dangerous Weapon; Physical Abuse of a Child Intentionally Causing Bodily Harm; and Criminal Damage to Property.

That last charge is a misdemeanor; the rest are felonies carrying a total possible penalty of 99 1/2 years in prison if convicted, including 60 years on the attempted-homicide charge.

Rosario is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing next Friday, Nov. 19.

