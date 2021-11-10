WINDY & WET TONIGHT & THURSDAY

Mother Nature is set to crank up the wind machine again tonight and Thursday. Some gusts may be in the 30-40 mph range once again. More rain is coming too... followed by snow chances heading into the weekend.

For tonight... look for an increase in wind during the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will hold fairly steady in the 40s this evening before slowly rising. Some of us will be around 50° for the morning commute Thursday. Areas of rain are expected to push in during the evening.

Veterans Day on Thursday is shaping up to be windy and wet. Once again some gusts could be in the 30-40 mph range. Widespread rain is possible during the first half of the day with lesser activity by mid afternoon. Highs in the low 50s look like they’ll occur either in the morning or early afternoon with falling temperatures during the 2nd half of the day.

Some snow showers are possible Thursday night into Friday. As temperatures warm Friday we’ll have a mix of snow and rain showers around. While some nuisance accumulation is possible, especially on grassy surfaces, it does’t appear like we’ll have any major issues. It’s just a sobering reminder that winter is fast approaching.

Another clipper system is possible on Sunday but details remain up in the air. We could have some accumulating snow... or not. It’s just too early to tell. We’ll keep you updated on that over the next 1-2 days.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: ESE 10-25 MPH GUSTS: 30-40 MPH

THURSDAY: SE/SW 10-25 MPH GUSTS: 30-40 MPH

TONIGHT: Rain showers developing. Turning windy. LOW: 46

VETERANS DAY: Areas of rain. Staying windy. Highs occur by midday. HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Chance for rain and/or snow showers. Some minor accumulation could occur on grassy surfaces. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. A few flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chilly. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 54

