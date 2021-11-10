Advertisement

Scarecrows made by Syble Hopp School students up for auction online

Nearly two dozen scarecrows made by students at Syble Hopp School are currently up for auction.
By Emily Matesic
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Students at Syble Hopp School in De Pere are getting into the fall festival spirit. About two dozen groups of students created themed scarecrows that are now up for auction.

From Cat in the Hat, to Minions, and even a safety guard, students at Syble Hopp School have been hard at work.

“My class made two scarecrows. We all helped stuff the scarecrows and make the barn,” says student Heather.

The scarecrows, created by every class at Syble Hopp are part of a fall festival celebration at the school.

Student Hayden says, “We had a scarecrow competition to raise money for our capital campaign, which is going to help us build a new addition.”

Each scarecrow was designed by the individual classes, everyone putting their own spin on the fall festival theme.

“We have some of the scarecrows that represent different types of abilities, say autism. We also have one that talks about Down Syndrome awareness and the crazy socks, so everybody put their individual touches on the scarecrows,” says Principal Abbie Nizzia.

Now on display, outside of the school, the scarecrows are up for auction. Proceeds from their sale will go into the school’s capital campaign fund, which will help build an addition to the school building, an area where more programs will be available for students to excel.

Abbie Nizzia adds, “We’re going to have some therapy areas, speech and language, occupational therapy, PT and then a large vocational area for our students to help them get ready to work in the community.”

And while the students don’t necessarily want to see their scarecrows go away, they’re proud of what they accomplish, knowing the hard work they put into these pieces.

