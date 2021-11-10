Advertisement

On the Red Carpet at the CMA Awards to preempt Entertainment Tonight Wednesday

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The hottest stars in country music will grace the red carpet ahead of the 55th CMA Awards.

Coverage on WBAY starts at 6:30 p.m. with On the Red Carpet at the CMA Awards. It’s followed by the hottest night in country music as Luke Bryan hosts the CMA Awards 2021.

“Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer, CMA Award nominee Jimmie Allen and ABC7 Los Angeles/KABC-TV Los Angeles’ George Pennacchio will report from the red carpet.

Red carpet coverage will preempt Entertainment Tonight. Wednesday’s edition of ET will air Thursday at 1:05 a.m. on WBAY.

