Prisoner escapes custody at Milwaukee airport

Robert Johnson, Jr.
Robert Johnson, Jr.(Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The search is on for a prisoner who escaped custody at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport.

Robert R. Johnson, Jr., escaped shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Rockford native was being transported through MKE from Laredo, Texas to Rock County. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a private transportation company was used to transport Johnson. The escape was reported by U.S. Corrections, a private contractor.

Johnson has no known ties to Milwaukee County.

The Sheriff’s Office says Johnson has an “extensive criminal record” and is facing charges of aggravated assault and burglary.

If you see him, do not make contact. Call 911 immediately.

DESCRIPTION

  • Black male
  • 5′7″
  • 145 pounds
  • Star tattoo on face
  • Wearing black jacket, white t-shirt, blue ripped pants
  • Had on a single handcuff and “RIPP” belt

