Police: 1 arrested following University Avenue shooting, “rare and very dangerous gun” recovered

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say one person is in custody and tell Action 2 News a rare and very dangerous gun was recovered after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Green Bay.

According to Green Bay Police, officers were called to the 1200 block of University Avenue around 2:18 p.m. when witnesses reported a man was shooting at a car in the alleyway, and another vehicle left the scene. Police add the suspected shooter got into a different vehicle and also left the scene.

When officers arrived, they say they found evidence of a shooting, and asked other officers to help them. They also asked hospitals to be on the lookout for any shooting victims, and to contact police if any shooting victims arrived.

While searching the area, police say they found the subject’s vehicle nearby, and eventually found a video camera which showed the shooting suspect entering an apartment on Harvey Street. They add the video showed the suspect never left the building. The Bearcat was brought to the scene as officers set up a perimeter around the apartment, and the man eventually left the apartment once police made announcements from the vehicle.

After the man left the apartment, police say they searched it, and say found a gun they believe which was used in the shooting, as well as a large amount of marijuana. According to police, the firearm they found was a FN 5.7X28, which they say is a handgun that fires a rifle type cartridge.

“What our officers are facing on the street are guns like this,” said Green Bay Police Commander Paul Ebel. “And this is a good gun to get off the street, so we have referred charges over to the D.A.”

Investigators say the gun recovered is an extremely rare and very dangerous weapons because of its power.

“If you think about it, this is a pistol that shoots a rifle round and for our officers to be facing this out on the street, that’s very concerning. It can go a much further distance than a regular pistol round,” said Ebel.

Police tell Action 2 News they don’t recall a weapon like this ever used in a crime in Green Bay, and only remember a similar weapon used one other time. That incident was in 2015, when a bank robber shot and killed Wisconsin State Trooper Trevor Casper.

“They’re not common. There’s only a couple manufacturers that make a gun like this of this caliber,” said Ebel.

However, police need to know more about it, and plan to test fire the weapon and enter that cartridge casing into the city’s new Nibin Machine. As Action 2 News previously reported just last week, the machine allows them to search a national database for possible matches if the weapon has been used elsewhere in a crime.

It’s part of the department’s focus on reducing gun violence, as police have responded to 59 shots fired calls so far this year, which they say is just three calls shy of 2020′s year-end total.

Police say seizing a weapon of this magnitude - and making an arrest - without use of force is significant.

Officials have identified the shooting suspect as 34-year-old Antwan Jordan, who they say was booked into the Brown County Jail on several referred charges - including felon in possession of a firearm, recklessly endangering safety and drug possession.

“The complexity of the calls that our officers are going on is increasing, and these calls are getting more complex, especially when you’re dealing with a shots fired call,” said Ebel. “No use of force, suspect voluntarily came out and that’s the important part. Nobody was hurt.”

Jordan is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, detectives have identified other people who need to be interviewed, and add there is no known threat to the public since the people involved in the shooting knew each other.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Green Bay Police Department at 448-3200, and reference 21-264040, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867. Tips may also be submitted by CLICKING HERE.

A total of 22 police officers and detectives responded to the incident, which officials say took more than 5 hours to resolve.

