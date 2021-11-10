Advertisement

Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By Gray News staff and WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Officers said two children were removed from a trash-filled home in Evansville, Indiana, after conducting an arrest warrant.

Officers arrived at a home at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday, WFIE reported, searching for 42-year-old Kevin Bengyel, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

They said two people, identified as 21-year-old Caitlin Dunigan and James Hall, came to the door and denied knowing if Bengyel was in the home.

Authorities said they were then given permission to search the house and Bengyel was discovered in the back bathroom.

Officers found the living conditions inside the home to be extremely unsanitary and stated they could barely get through the back door because of the amount of trash inside.

During the search for Bengyel, officers discovered a 1-month-old baby and a 3-year-old child inside the home. Dunigan told authorities she is in the mother of both children, and Bengyel, who she said she was in relationship with, was the father of the 1-month-old.

According to the arrest affidavit, the kitchen floor was covered with miscellaneous food items, along with dirt and wood all over the floor.

Officers found an excessive amount of trash on kitchen counters and tables, the arrest affidavit reported, along with mold inside the main fridge with no food.

Bengyel and Dunigan told authorities they didn’t have a bed for the 3-year-old and said the child slept on the couch in the living room, which officers reported was extremely dirty.

Officers said they found the 1-month-old in its crib inside a bedroom that also contained an excessive amount of trash. They also reported seeing roaches inside the comforter the infant was laying on.

The affidavit reported it appeared the baby had not their diaper changed in “some time” and was wearing very dirty clothes.

It was also reported the 3-year-old became “ecstatic on scene” when they found out they would be fed.

The Department of Child Services took custody of the children.

Bengyel was placed in custody when officers found him. An affidavit states Dunigan and Hall were also placed in custody after not cooperating with the search.

Both Dunigan and Bengyel were booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on neglect charges.

