Neenah Police: Avoid area of Holly Court due to active incident

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(WAFB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking community members to avoid a portion of Neenah due to what they are calling an active incident.

According to Neenah Police, the public is asked to avoid the area of Holly Court and Gillingham Road.

Police first posted about the incident shortly before 2 p.m., and said at 4 p.m. they are still working on the incident, and to continue avoiding the area.

Officers say they’re working on an active incident, but haven’t released any other details regarding what the incident involves. Action 2 News will continue to provide updates here as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

