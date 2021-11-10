NE Wisconsin grocers report not having supply issues ahead of Thanksgiving, say buy turkeys early

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Global supply chain problems are impacting the prices of gas and Christmas gifts, leading to concerns ahead of Thanksgiving.

Yet, grocers in Northeast Wisconsin say traditional foods won’t be out of stock or more expensive at their stores.

“We do gluten free stuffing, you can buy as a mix to put in your bird,” Kevin Hamm said as he points to some items his store, the Free Market, has become known for selling.

Hamm and his wife Cindy own the Free Market in Appleton. They focus on stocking their shelves with organic, locally-sourced food items.

This year, the Free Market is in supply of the majority of the items it asked for minus a few things.

“There some unique things like Wienke’s Market...in Door County. We sell their pie fillings and some of the other products, and they just don’t have enough people right now to produce the quantity that we order,” Hamm said.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, there isn’t a turkey shortage but shoppers may have a hard time finding smaller fresh birds.

The Free Market sells organic turkeys from a Wisconsin-based farm. “Some of the sizes we have not gotten as many of as we would like,” Hamm said. “So people may need to adjust a little bit. Either a little bigger turkey, a little smaller turkey to get exactly what they’re looking for.”

“Our Honeysuckle turkeys are expected to come in on November 15 and they’ll be different sizes,” Tim Bogenschutz of Sal’s Foods in Allouez said. “I suggest coming in and ordering them in advance.”

Bogenschutz is a supervisor at Sal’s Foods and told Action 2 News his store is well stocked with Thanksgiving dinner food items.

“We have plenty of stuffing here, this is a holiday fixing for Thanksgiving,” Bogenschutz said.

Similar to Free Market, Sal’s Foods hasn’t had issues getting stuffing, potatoes, gravy, canned cranberry sauce, or other holiday foods. Both grocers told Action 2 News customers shouldn’t be spending more money at their stores. Nonetheless, the winds are shifting in the horizon.

“One thing you probably will see just in general is produce prices will probably go up closer to Christmas,” Hamm said. “It’s not related to the supply chain. It’s more related to the growing season in California and Arizona this year.”

Both grocery stores are advising to people to shop a few days before Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.