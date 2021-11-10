MILKY SUNSHINE, THEN WET & WINDY TOMORROW

More high clouds are streaming over Wisconsin today. Similar to yesterday, we should see some “milky” or “filtered” sunshine before the clouds tend to thicken up. Despite the cold start, it’s going to be another mild November day with afternoon highs in the low to middle 50s.

The thickening clouds are a sign of our next weathermaker, which is taking shape in the Northern Plains. Low pressure riding the jet stream into the Great Lakes is about to get stronger. As it does, look for showers to arrive tonight, with periods of moderate rain tomorrow. Much of eastern Wisconsin has the potential of picking up about a half an inch of rainfall through tomorrow. This storm will also bring us strong southeast winds tomorrow morning. Wind gusts at times will climb above 30 mph.

As the wind turns to the west late tomorrow, colder weather will be pulled into the area. Temperatures will fall Thursday evening, allowing the rain to turn to wet snow across central Wisconsin. Areas from Shawano and to the NORTHWEST, could see a slushy coating of snow on grassy surfaces. A few more flakes, mixed with raindrops will be possible across eastern Wisconsin on Friday.

We’re also watching an “Alberta Clipper” that will likely track through the area Saturday night and into Sunday. There’s a good chance that we’ll see some wet snow showers, perhaps mixed with some light rain. There’s some uncertainty on the exact track of that disturbance, so stay tuned for any adjustments in your weekend forecast.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: SE/W 15-30+ MPH

TODAY: Milky sunshine. Clouds thicken late. A mild afternoon. HIGH: 53

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Showers develop. Turning breezy. LOW: 46

VETERANS DAY: Periods of rain. Gusty winds... Late wet snow WEST of the Fox Valley. HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Some early sun, then cloudy. Blustery with a few rain or snow showers. HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a brisk wind. A few flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a few rain and/or snow showers. HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning breezy. HIGH: 44

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.