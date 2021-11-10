Advertisement

Masquerade ball benefits those burdened by medical debt

New Year's Eve Masquerade
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Nov. 9, 2021
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Halloween might be over, but Tuesday night a lot of people in the Fox Valley attended a masquerade ball to benefit a great cause.

The money raised will go to the Community Benefit Tree, which is an organization set up to help people struggling because of overwhelming medical bills.

While most people have on a costume mask at the Grand Meridian in Appleton, those who support the charity say the real message being conveyed here is just the opposite.

“People when they are struggling thru a medical crisis, how they wear masks to disguise what is really hidden deep inside them and the struggles they are going thru and people don’t talk about it. So tonight is to bring that awareness out,” said Heidi Frederickson, Executive Director and Founder of the Community Benefit Tree.

Among those on hand is Sue Peters, who received help from the organization in hosting a benefit for her son Luke 13 years ago, after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

“It turned our life around, just that help of not worrying about where the money was going to come from for paying medical bills and he had a rare type of tumor for a child so we did access other opinions so it really helped us get over that hump,” said Peters.

This is the second year for the event, but last year was held entirely online because of the pandemic, so organizers aren’t quite sure how much they will be able to raise.

Those who came out, were able to play games, bid on baskets, and enjoy live music.

Plus it’s a chance to put a spotlight on the cause.

Frederickson added, “We hope that we create the awareness so people will if they’re struggling and they’re not telling people that they’re struggling because of their medical situation, whatever it is, whether it’s cancer, leukemia, stroke, whatever, to talk about it.”

Over the past 17 years the organization has raised $7.3 million in assisting 773 families in need.

