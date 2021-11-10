FILTERED SUNSHINE, THEN A WET & WINDY THURSDAY

Nearby low pressure has been sending high clouds our way. Any sunshine we see for the rest of the day will be filtered through these clouds, so skies may appear a bit “milky” at times. Otherwise, highs should top out in the mid 50s this afternoon.

Clouds will thicken this evening upon the arrival of our next weathermaker, which is taking shape in the Northern Plains. Low pressure riding the jet stream into the Great Lakes is about to get stronger. As it does, look for showers to arrive tonight, with periods of moderate rain tomorrow. Much of eastern Wisconsin has the potential of picking up about a half an inch of rainfall through tomorrow. This storm will also bring us strong southeast winds tomorrow morning. Wind gusts at times will climb above 30 mph.

As the wind turns to the west late tomorrow, colder weather will be pulled into the area. Temperatures will fall Thursday evening, allowing the rain to turn to wet snow across central Wisconsin. Areas from Shawano and to the NORTHWEST, could see a slushy coating of snow on grassy surfaces. A few more flakes, mixed with raindrops will be possible across eastern Wisconsin on Friday.

We’re also watching another area of low pressure that will likely track through the area Saturday night and into Sunday. There’s a good chance that we’ll see some wet snow showers, perhaps mixed with some light rain. There’s some uncertainty on the exact track of that disturbance, so stay tuned for any adjustments in your weekend forecast.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 5-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: SE/W 15-30+ MPH

TODAY: Filtered sunshine. Clouds thicken late. A mild afternoon. HIGH: 55

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Showers develop. Turning breezy. LOW: 46

VETERANS DAY: Periods of rain. Gusty winds... Late wet flakes WEST of the Fox Valley. HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Some early sun, then cloudy. Blustery with a few rain or snow showers. HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. A few flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a few rain and/or snow showers. HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning breezy. HIGH: 44

