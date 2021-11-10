Digital indoor gun range first of its kind in Wisconsin

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new state-of-the-art indoor gun range is quickly becoming popular in Sturgeon Bay.

The hi-tech, digital range is not only the first-of-its kind in Wisconsin, but one of just a handful around the country.

Just three months after opening the doors of Virlee Gunworks Shooting Center, owner Scott Virlee has seen his indoor gun range become a hit.

“They’re blown away, it’s something different that nobody has ever seen before,” says Virlee.

He’s attracting shooters from all over Northeast Wisconsin.

“Anybody from young people, a lot of women coming in, a lot of new gun owners in the past year and a half that just want training, and we offer the training here also with the range time, so they can go in there and actually use live fire,” says Virlee.

Virlee’s indoor range includes 8 lanes and everything is hi-tech.

“This range is different than any other, it’s a digital range, projected onto a screen and the shooter shoots and we have heat cameras, detection cameras in the ceiling that pick up the bullet going through the screen and registers it on the tablet right next to them and all their targets get emailed to them, so there’s not target going back and forth like a standard range,” explains Virlee.

Virlee charges $25 for an hour of range time, and gun rentals are available.

When it comes to targets to take aim at, the options are endless.

“We have zombies, bowling pins, steel targets, spinning targets, there’s a bunch of them in there, boats, there’s some ships, tanks, or you can just put up a standard target,” says Virlee.

Just the software for the indoor digital range cost Virlee $130,000, but based on the popularity so far, he considers it a wise investment.

“It’s all live rounds and it’s basically like playing a video game with live ammo,” says Virlee.

