Definitely De Pere invites people to Sip & Shop

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Definitely De Pere is inviting people to sip and shop.

The Sip and Shop Wine Walk is Friday, Nov. 12, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

There will be wine samples, small bites and deals at downtown De Pere shops and boutiques.

It costs $20 to attend and includes those samples and deals.

TICKETS: https://definitelydepere.org/sipandshop/

Sippers and shoppers will check in at Definitely De Pere office at 117 N Wisconsin St. Sippers should have their identification ready to get the wine tasting card.

