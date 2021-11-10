Definitely De Pere invites people to Sip & Shop

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Definitely De Pere is inviting people to sip and shop.

The Sip and Shop Wine Walk is Friday, Nov. 12, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

There will be wine samples, small bites and deals at downtown De Pere shops and boutiques.

It costs $20 to attend and includes those samples and deals.

TICKETS: https://definitelydepere.org/sipandshop/

Sippers and shoppers will check in at Definitely De Pere office at 117 N Wisconsin St. Sippers should have their identification ready to get the wine tasting card.

