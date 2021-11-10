Advertisement

De Pere Police Department in need of school crossing guards

By Casey Torres
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Since the summer, the De Pere Police Department started searching for school crossing guards, and it’s still looking.

Thomas Gerke has signed up to be a crossing guard three years ago.

“I was bored of being retired,” he said. “A lot of these drivers become pretty impatient, and this is a very necessary corner to have a crossing guard.”

“When you have 17 crossing guards, and you need to hire five, that’s a significant number. These are important positions,” said Capt. Chad Opicka.

He is looking for three regular shift crossing guards and two substitutes.

He said it’s been historically hard to fill the spots.

“It’s definitely more noticeable now, I anticipate, because of the pandemic,” he said. “Just the job market we’re in. Everybody is looking to hire. Everybody is kind of fighting over the same applicants.”

Starting pay is $17 per hour. Guards will at least work 7.5 hours a week. However, being a crossing guard is not a full time job. It doesn’t come with benefits, but Capt. Opicka said the work is rewarding.

Gerke agreed by saying it gives him a purpose.

To apply, click here. A background check is required.

Capt. Opicka said some candidates could get hired within a week.

