COVID-19 cases “Critically High” in 8 counties; vaccinations revised back to 6.5M

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - For a second day in a row, testing identified more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, as the state saw the highest one-day increase in its death toll in two weeks. At the same time, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, which has dealt with a number of issues with vaccination reporting the past couple weeks, revised the total number of doses back to Friday’s figure while it solves the latest problems.

The latest DHS report says there are 3,370 more confirmed cases in the past day. This caused the 7-day average to jump again, from 2,295 to 2,453 cases per day, the highest 7-day average in a month.

It comes as no surprise with the rising case numbers this past week that more counties saw their virus activity labels upgraded -- or downgraded, depending on your perspective. The DHS says 8 counties have “critically high” virus activity, which is twice as many counties as the last two weeks; 62 counties have “very high” activity, down from 65 counties last week; 2 counties have “high” activity, down from 3 counties. No counties have “moderate” or “low” virus activity.

In the counties we’re tracking, virus activity is “critically high” in Marinette County, “high” in Menominee County, and “very high” in the remaining 18. The labels are based on the number of new cases per capita over the past 14 days and whether daily case numbers went up, down, or showed no significant change in the past 7 days.

To its benefit, Marinette County showed no significant change in the number of cases over the past week. No county in Wisconsin saw case numbers shrinking over the past week -- they’re growing in 33 counties and fairly steady in 39 others. In WBAY’s viewing area:

Counties with a growing number of cases: Brown, Dodge, Forence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Outagamie, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Winnebago

Counties with no significant change in case numbers: Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waushara

The other counties with critically high activity are Barron, Douglas, Polk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Washburn in northwestern Wisconsin, and Marquette County in central Wisconsin. Dane County maintained its “high” virus activity label from last week.

The DHS says an average 9.4% of all tests over the last 7 days was positive for the COVID-19 virus. That’s the highest positivity rate in ten months -- since January 11 -- according to the DHS COVID-19 website.

Wisconsin lost an average 15 people per day to COVID-19 over the last 7 days, up from an average of 14 on Tuesday. The state added 36 deaths to the death toll, the most reported on one day since October 26, when 42 deaths were added. The DHS says 21 of the 36 deaths happened in the last 30 days, and those are the only ones counted in the 7-day average.

Deaths in WBAY’s viewing area were in: Brown (4), Dodge (3), Forest, Green Lake, Sheboygan (2), Waupaca (2) and Winnebago counties. Iron County, Mich., reported 2 deaths. County case and death totals are reported at the end of this article.

Wisconsin lost 8,688 people to COVID-19. The death rate is 1.06% of all cases for a second day, a percentage that went down Tuesday because of the high number of confirmed cases, showing more people are surviving an infection. Health officials credit vaccinations for that; people who are vaccinated have a lower risk of being infected, but if they are infected their hospitalization and death rates are much lower than people who aren’t vaccinated or haven’t completed their vaccine series.

Since the pandemic began, 5.35% of all confirmed cases resulted in a hospital stay. Another 163 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past day. After taking discharges and deaths into account, the number of patients in hospitals increased for the fourth straight report. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says 1,071 COVID-19 patients are currently in hospitals, with 277 in ICU -- 6 fewer people in ICU and 42 more in hospitals overall. This includes 141 patients, with 37 in ICU, in Northeast health care region hospitals -- an increase of 2 patients in ICU and 8 overall. Fox Valley hospitals have 90 COVID-19 patients, 12 in ICU, 1 fewer patient overall since Tuesday.

VACCINATIONS

The DHS says an audit detected errors in the data reported last Friday. As we reported yesterday, the DHS vaccine data website reported a total of 7 million vaccine doses were administered in the state -- a huge increase of 500,000 doses over Friday’s report. Wednesday, the website revised that number back to 6,530,794, which was the total reported last Friday.

The Department of Health Services tweeted that vaccination numbers won’t be updated until this Friday, Nov. 12. We’ll resume our updates of vaccination rates by age group and county when the state publishes those numbers.

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS

Brown County Public Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 5 to 18 on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 3:30 to 5:30 P.M. at the Neville Public Museum. Children ages 5 through 11 will receive the pediatric dose of Pfizer vaccine.

The City of De Pere Health Department announced two pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 through 11 at De Pere Community Center on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and Tuesday, Nov. 16. Follow-up vaccinations will be given on Dec. 1 and Dec. 7, respectively. These vaccine clinics are by appointment only.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

Oconto County Public Health plans several booster dose vaccine clinics in November. The booster is available to anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and meet certain eligibility requirements: 65 years or older, or adults who work or live in high-risk settings, live in long-term care settings, or have underlying medical conditions. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (920) 834-6846. The appointment line is available weekdays from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. until all appointments are filled. Don’t leave a message; call again.

Bellin Health is offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton holds both testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site offers walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

ThedaCare announced mobile testing clinics for the next two weeks. All of the clinics offer rapid testing, with most results within 15 minutes, and the more accurate PCR testing, with most results in 24 to 48 hours. Rapid testing ends 30 minutes before the clinic closes.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 8 A.M.-4:30 P.M.: New Life Assembly of God Church, 612 E. North St., Plainfield

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Thursday, Nov. 11, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Thursday, Nov. 11, 8 A.M.-4:30 P.M.: ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose, 601 Grove Ave.

Friday, Nov. 12, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Friday, Nov. 12, 8 .AM.-4 P.M.: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St.

Monday, Nov. 15, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

Monday, Nov. 15, 8 A.M.-4 P.M.: Waushara County Fairgrounds, 513 S. Fair St., Wautoma

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 8 .AM.-4 P.M.: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St.

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

Wednesday, Nov. 17 8 A.M.-4:30 P.M.: New Life Assembly of God Church, 612 E. North St., Plainfield

Thursday, Nov. 18, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Thursday, Nov. 18, 8 A.M.-4:30 P.M.: ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose, 601 Grove Ave.

Friday, Nov. 19, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Friday, Nov. 19, 8 .AM.-4 P.M.: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 41,705 cases (+322) (277 deaths) (+4)

Calumet – 7,476 cases (+21) (56 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,155 cases (+10) (67 deaths)

Dodge – 15,202 cases (+30) (204 deaths) (+3)

Door – 3,657 cases (+14) (34 deaths)

Florence - 552 cases (+3) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 17,369 cases (+74) (153 deaths)

Forest - 1,447 cases (+10) (29 deaths) (+1)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,470 cases (+9) (25 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,566 cases (+11) (29 deaths) (+1)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,393 cases (+14) (50 deaths) (+2)

Kewaunee – 3,080 cases (+16) (32 deaths)

Langlade - 3,118 cases (+14) (41 deaths)

Manitowoc – 10,473 cases (+80) (88 deaths)

Marinette - 6,233 cases (+28) (72 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,659 cases (+8) (47 deaths)

Menominee – 958 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,184 cases (+17) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 26,376 cases (+76) (250 deaths)

Shawano – 6,294 cases (+27) (79 deaths)

Sheboygan – 17,633 cases (+81) (171 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 6,974 cases (+34) (144 deaths) (+2)

Waushara – 3,147 cases (+7) (48 deaths)

Winnebago – 24,222 cases (+72) (247 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.