Coleman prepares for second ever Level 4 playoff game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Friday will be Coleman football’s second ever Level 4 playoff game.

The Cougars have had a historic season staying undefeated, and now they are one win away from their first ever State appearance.

But before that, Coleman will have have to beat another lossless team: No. 1 seed Regis.

The Division 7 sectional championship goes down Friday night at D.C. Everest High School.

“I mean the last two teams we’ve played have been undefeated too and we fared pretty well against them,” Coleman senior Noah Nosgovitz said. “I think this one is definitely going to be the toughest. And it’s gonna be a good game and hopefully we can get the job done.”

“Level 3 always seems to be our hiccup point so if we’re fortunate enough to get one more week after this, it would mean a lot to the community,” Cougars head coach Jeff Bronson said.

“It would put us in the history books,” Coleman senior Tieg Sadowski said. It would be pretty cool to say we’re the only team to make it there. Even Level 4 is tremendous and a great accomplishment. Playing at Camp Randall would be a pretty lifetime moment for sure.”

