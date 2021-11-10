Chris Young “Famous Friends Tour” Ticket Giveaway

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Chris Young is performing at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon on Thursday, November 16 at 7:30 P.M.! And he’s bringing some Famous Friends along on his 2021 tour.

Here’s your chance to see them for free! The winner will receive FOUR tickets, so you can bring your friends along, too! The ticket package is valued at approx. $279.

Enter using the form at the top of this page (it might take a minute to appear). The winner will be notified on Tuesday, November 14. Complete contest rules appear below.

Chris Young Ticket Giveaway

from WBAY-TV and PMI Entertainment Group

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES - 2021

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.

This contest is conducted by Gray Media Group, Inc. DBA WBAY-TV (the “Station”) whose decisions are final on all matters.

1. PROMOTION DATES

A. The Chris Young Ticket Giveaway (“Promotion”) begins at 4:00am CT, Thursday, November 11 and will formally end with the notification of the winner by 4:00pm CT, Tuesday, November 16.

B. The deadline for entries is 2:00pm CT, Tuesday, November 16.

2. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

A. The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States who, at the time of contest entry, are 18 years of age or older and who live in WBAY-TV’s viewing area, which includes Menominee County, MI and Dickinson County, MI, as well as the following Wisconsin counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Florence, Forest, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Langlade, Manitowoc, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago.

B. Employees of the Station, its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners (PMI Entertainment Group), other competing television stations, satellite, and cable companies in the viewing area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings, or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited.

C. Each winner must show proof of identification, sign a Contest Affidavit and Release form, complete any paperwork required by contest sponsors, and provide the Station with a completed W-9 form (including Social Security number) for tax purposes, as he/she will receive a 1099 form if total prizes awarded to that winner by Gray Television in 2021 exceeds $600. This required paperwork must be completed and returned to WBAY before the prize can be awarded.

D. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law. If you are selected as a winner but do not meet the eligibility requirements, you will not receive the prize and an alternate winner will be selected at random.

3. ENTRY

A. To participate in the Promotion, you may enter at wbay.com/contests. Follow the links and instructions to enter and submit your first name, last name, complete mailing address, telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email address in the online entry form. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

B. Limit one entry per person per day. For purpose of this Promotion, a day shall begin at 12:00:00am CT and shall end at 11:59:59pm CT.

4. PRIZES AND ODDS OF WINNING

A. One winner will receive four (4) tickets to Chris Young - Famous Friends Tour 2021

· The tickets are only valid for the event in Green Bay, WI at 7:30pm CT on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Resch Center, 820 Armed Forces Drive, Green Bay, WI 54304.

· Approximate retail value of the prize package is $279.

B. Odds of winning are determined by the number of eligible entries received during the contest period.

C. There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that the Station may, at its sole discretion and to the extent permitted by law, substitute prizes of comparable value or cash. The prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and do not include taxes, gratuities, or any other expenses. Other restrictions may apply.

5. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

A. Decisions of station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

B. The winner will be drawn at random from among all entries before 4:00pm CT on Tuesday, November 16. If any winner is not eligible, another name will be drawn at random until an alternate winner is found. Winner will be notified before 4:00pm CT on Tuesday, November 16 by telephone and/or email.

C. Winners must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility and release, W-9, and/or publicity release within 24 hours of notification attempt or winner will be disqualified and the prize will be forfeited. An alternate winner will be chosen by random drawing. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to complete, sign, and return any required affidavit of eligibility and release, W-9, and/or publicity release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner will be disqualified and will forfeit the prize. An entrant who provides a mobile wireless number to the Station in connection with a promotion, including by providing a mobile number for winner notification purposes, is responsible for informing the Station if his or her number is reassigned to another person at any time before the end of the Promotion set forth in Section 1.A. of these rules, and for providing an alternative number where he or she may be reached.

D. Prize must be picked up at the Resch Center’s Ticket Star Box Office/Will Call window on the prize event date. Will Call will open at 6:30pm and will stay open through the beginning of the performance. Winner will forfeit any prizes not claimed during this time frame.

6. CONDITIONS

A. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winners. Each winner will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Station (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Gray television station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.

B. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s permission for the Station or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state only), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity, or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, the Station may require a winner to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize.

C. Prior to awarding the prizes, the Station will require verification of Promotion winners’ identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo identification.

D. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating and/or accepting a prize, entrants and winners agree to release and hold harmless the Station, its sponsors and promotional partners, its advertising and promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook, Inc.) and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion. The Station may also require eligible Promotion winners to sign a liability release confirming such consent.

The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of the Station’s website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is otherwise in violation of the rules. The Station further reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate, or suspend the Promotion, or any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures, or any factor beyond the Station’s control, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Promotion as determined by the Station in is sole discretion. Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any station website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, the Station reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. The Station’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend, or cancel the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, or other technological failures; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries. Due to online streaming delays, online viewers of station programming may have difficulty participating in on-air contests. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize that cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism, or other factors beyond the Station’s control.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you understand and agree that:

a. the Federal Arbitration Act applies to this agreement, and if the parties are unable to resolve their dispute amicably, it shall be resolved by means of binding arbitration (not in a court of law);

b. any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action (even if the rules and procedures of the arbitration tribunal allow class arbitrations);

c. any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event and under no circumstances will entrants or winners be permitted to obtain awards for attorneys’ fees, and you hereby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, or any other form of damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased;

d. any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved pursuant to the laws of the State in which the Station is located, without regard to the conflicts of laws and rules of that State;

e. any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved in a tribunal within the State in which the Station is located, and you submit to the jurisdiction of, and waive all objections to the jurisdiction or venue of, such tribunal; and

f. if for any reason a claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules proceeds in court rather than through arbitration, there will not be a jury trial.

H. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules, including but not limited to the agreement to arbitrate, shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. If any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained herein.

I. To obtain a copy of the Official Rules or the names of the winners following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope specifying “Official Rules” or “Winner List” to Chris Young Ticket Giveaway Contest Request, WBAY-TV, 115 S. Jefferson Street, Green Bay, WI 54301. A copy of the Official Rules and the names of the winners are also available during regular business hours at the main studio of WBAY-TV. All such requests must be received within thirty (30) days following completion of the Promotion.

7. OFFICIAL RULES, TERMS OF USE AGREEMENT & PRIVACY POLICY

By entering this Promotion, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: https://www.wbay.com/terms-of-service/ (Terms of Use) and https://www.wbay.com/privacy-policy/ (Privacy Policy) or at the main studio of WBAY-TV.

Sponsors:

PMI Entertainment Group

1901 South Oneida Street

Green Bay, WI 54304

WBAY-TV

115 South Jefferson Street

Green Bay, WI 54301

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.