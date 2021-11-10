Advertisement

Woodmere Court back open following police presence earlier in the evening

Appleton Police at Woodmere Court
Appleton Police at Woodmere Court(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: Officials say a section of Appleton is back open to the public following a police presence earlier Tuesday evening.

According to Appleton Police, Woodmere Court is open as of 7:41 p.m.

They add there is no active threat to the community.

Police had issued a tweet just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday asking community members to avoid the area of Woodmere Court and Silvercrest Drive, and to use an alternate route.

An Action 2 News photographer at the scene said there were about a dozen squad vehicles in the area.

No details about the incident have been released as of this time, however police say more information will be provided as they complete their investigation.

Check back for updates.

INITIAL REPORT: Appleton Police are asking citizens to avoid an area of the city while they investigate an incident.

Officials say there’s currently a police presence on Woodmere Court and Silvercrest Drive. They are asking people to use an alternate route, and to also avoid the area.

No other details about the incident were immediately provided, but police said on Twitter they would provide an update when the incident was resolved. Their initial tweet was issued shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Action 2 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

