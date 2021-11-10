Woodmere Court back open following police presence earlier in the evening

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: Officials say a section of Appleton is back open to the public following a police presence earlier Tuesday evening.

According to Appleton Police, Woodmere Court is open as of 7:41 p.m.

They add there is no active threat to the community.

Police had issued a tweet just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday asking community members to avoid the area of Woodmere Court and Silvercrest Drive, and to use an alternate route.

An Action 2 News photographer at the scene said there were about a dozen squad vehicles in the area.

No details about the incident have been released as of this time, however police say more information will be provided as they complete their investigation.

UPDATE: 11/09/21 @ 7:41PM Woodmere Ct is open and there is no active threat to the community. We will provide another update ASAP as we complete our investigation. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/QWoeHbrqi9 — Appleton Police (@AppletonPD_WI) November 10, 2021

INITIAL REPORT: Appleton Police are asking citizens to avoid an area of the city while they investigate an incident.

Officials say there’s currently a police presence on Woodmere Court and Silvercrest Drive. They are asking people to use an alternate route, and to also avoid the area.

No other details about the incident were immediately provided, but police said on Twitter they would provide an update when the incident was resolved. Their initial tweet was issued shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Action 2 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and will update this article as more information becomes available.

There is currently a police presence on Woodmere Ct and Silvercrest Dr. Officers are dealing with an active investigation. Please use an alternative route and avoid the area. We will update you when the incident is resolved. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/lwr23hV8SK — Appleton Police (@AppletonPD_WI) November 10, 2021

