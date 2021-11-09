Advertisement

Volk Field commander relieved of duty

A variety of the world's most advanced aircraft will assemble at Volk Field Combat Readiness...
A variety of the world's most advanced aircraft will assemble at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center for the joint accredited exercise Northern Lightning 2 Aug. 12-23. Photo: Joe Oliva(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The commander of Volk Field Air National Guard base was relieved of her command Monday.

Brigadier General David May, the top officer in the Wisconsin Air National Guard, removed Colonel Leslie Zyzda-Martin, citing “lost confidence in her ability to command.” The Air National Guard says investigations revealed issues with the command climate and allegations of misconduct but didn’t provide details; it said investigations are ongoing.

“This is a very difficult decision, but it is the right thing to do in the best interest of Volk Field,” Brig. Gen. May wrote in a statement Tuesday. “The men and women that make up Volk Field are extraordinary at what they do. It is my obligation to ensure they have the type of leadership that will meet the unique needs and challenges of our state and federal missions.”

Zyzda-Martin was named commander of the base in Juneau County a little over a year ago, in August, 2020, and her assumption of command ceremony was held a month later. She succeeded May, who was promoted to deputy adjutant general for the Air National Guard. She was the 12th commander in the history of the base.

The vice commander of Volk Field, Lt. Col. Tom Bauer, will lead the base until a new commander is named.

Volk Field hosts Northern Lightning training exercises every August. The tactical training involves hundreds of Air Force, Army, National Guard and Navy members from multiple states.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

