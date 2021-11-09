Advertisement

Salvation Army kicking off Christmas Campaign

The Salvation Army dropped the puck on it's Red Kettle Campaign.
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army is ringing in the season with the 2021 Christmas Campaign.

The Christmas Campaign is the organization’s biggest annual fundraiser.

On Tuesday, Major Matt O’Neil, Greater Green Bay Area Coordinator, will announce the 2021 goal.

Volunteers will be needed to ring bells at red kettles.

“Our job is to make a difference for those in need, and that need has always been there,” said O’Neil. “However, with families still facing hardships due to pandemic, we anticipate the increased need to carry beyond this holiday season, and we’re asking for the community’s support to help families turn tough breaks into fresh starts this year. Working together, we can ensure that Hope Marches On.”

VOLUNTEER AND DONATE: https://ringbells.org/

