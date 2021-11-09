Advertisement

QUIET THIS AFTERNOON, MORE ACTIVE BY LATE WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A mix of sun and high clouds will remain in place across our area this afternoon. Highs once again will be above average, but this time only in the mid 50s unlike the 60s we had yesterday.

Clear skies, dry air, and light wind should allow temperatures to drop into the 20s in many spots tonight. Locations near the Lake may hover in the lower 30s.

The next weathermaker remains on track for late Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll see rain develop Wednesday evening and carry over into Thursday. Rain totals may range from 1/4″ to around 1″. Wind gusts over 30 mph are possible again as this system swings on through. It shouldn’t be as wet once we get into Thursday afternoon.

A second system for Sunday remains up in the air. Some data suggests a clipper could produce some snow in the region while other info suggests otherwise. We’re going to keep a chance of snow going but things are very uncertain. One thing we do know is that it will be quite chilly this weekend with highs in the 30s to low 40s and lows in the 20s to low 30s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/W 1-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: E/SE 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Filtered sunshine and clouds. Maybe sprinkles? Not as warm. HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Colder and dry. LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Still mild. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 52 LOW: 44

VETERANS DAY: Periods of rain. Gusty winds... A chance of a light mix late at night? HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Some early sun, then cloudy. A few rain or snow showers. HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Variable clouds. Blustery. A few flakes. HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 40

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Rodgers
State Farm: Company respects Aaron Rodgers’ right to personal point of view
COVID-19
Wisconsin adds 10,000 cases, 100 COVID-19 deaths in 5 days
Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Missing Dodge County woman found safe, man arrested
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse
It was not yet determined if the remains, which were found on one of the fort’s training...
FBI, Army investigating human remains found at Fort McCoy

Latest News

November 9 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mild day
First Alert Weather
NOT AS WARM AS YESTERDAY, BUT STILL MILD
November 9 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning cooler
First Alert Weather
BIG CHANGES IN THE WEATHER THIS WEEK