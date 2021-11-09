QUIET THIS AFTERNOON, MORE ACTIVE BY LATE WEDNESDAY

A mix of sun and high clouds will remain in place across our area this afternoon. Highs once again will be above average, but this time only in the mid 50s unlike the 60s we had yesterday.

Clear skies, dry air, and light wind should allow temperatures to drop into the 20s in many spots tonight. Locations near the Lake may hover in the lower 30s.

The next weathermaker remains on track for late Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll see rain develop Wednesday evening and carry over into Thursday. Rain totals may range from 1/4″ to around 1″. Wind gusts over 30 mph are possible again as this system swings on through. It shouldn’t be as wet once we get into Thursday afternoon.

A second system for Sunday remains up in the air. Some data suggests a clipper could produce some snow in the region while other info suggests otherwise. We’re going to keep a chance of snow going but things are very uncertain. One thing we do know is that it will be quite chilly this weekend with highs in the 30s to low 40s and lows in the 20s to low 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/W 1-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: E/SE 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Filtered sunshine and clouds. Maybe sprinkles? Not as warm. HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Colder and dry. LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Still mild. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 52 LOW: 44

VETERANS DAY: Periods of rain. Gusty winds... A chance of a light mix late at night? HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Some early sun, then cloudy. A few rain or snow showers. HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Variable clouds. Blustery. A few flakes. HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 40

