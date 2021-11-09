Advertisement

Parents seek out first vaccine clinic in Oshkosh school

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some local schools are now holding vaccine clinics for students between the age of five and eleven.

This includes Oaklawn Elementary School in Oshkosh where a clinic took place Monday, the first of two planned so far in the district.

Oshkosh Parent Joanne Staudacher said, “They’ve got a lot of things to kind of help the kids out. They have a therapy dog in there. You know, Katy was really excited to get vaccinated. It was her decision, and I’m really proud of her for making that decision because she’s scared of shots so I’m very proud of her.”

Staudacher brought her daughter, Katy, who even showed off a special gift afterwards.

District officials say having this type of clinic is less intimidating.

“We hope that when children between the ages of five and eleven come to a school it’s a little bit more comfortable setting for them versus going to a hospital or Sunnyview Expo Center,” added Matt Kaemmerer, Director of Pupil Services.

However a few parents didn’t share that opinion, and stood outside expressing concerns about the necessity of vaccinating kids so young.

Oshkosh Parent Matt Tooke said, “We want them to be able to weigh the risk of the virus of actually contracting it, with the risks from this vaccine, especially considering these are 5-11 year olds.”

The clinic had up to 120 doses of the pediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine to distribute and county health officials say they’re assisting other schools too.

“We work with each one of the school districts in our jurisdiction. They all have plans that are a little bit different. We are supporting Oshkosh to a little higher degree than we are the other school districts but we’re actually supporting them all in one way or another,” added Winnebago Co. Health Officer Doug Gieryn.

A second clinic will take place at Shapiro Stem Academy on November 16th.

If there’s enough demand the district could consider a third clinic as well.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Missing Dodge County woman found safe, man arrested
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Aaron Rodgers
State Farm: Company respects Aaron Rodgers’ right to personal point of view
Police lights blurred at night (Source: KFVS)
Man rescued after becoming “turned around” in El Dorado Marsh
Manitowoc community helps raise funds for Makayla Green, after her home was set on fire
Manitowoc community holds fundraiser for teen who was victim of house fire

Latest News

Oshkosh schools begin COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students
Oshkosh schools begin COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students
Navy Hospital Apprentice 1st Class Keefe R. Connolly.
Memorial service held Monday for Markesan sailor killed at Pearl Harbor
Brown County faces an ongoing shortage of 911 dispatchers and call takers. The added stress of...
Answering the call: 911 dispatchers stretched thin and under high stress
Answering the call: 911 dispatchers stretched thin and under high stress
Answering the call: 911 dispatchers stretched thin and under high stress