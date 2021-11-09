Parents seek out first vaccine clinic in Oshkosh school

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some local schools are now holding vaccine clinics for students between the age of five and eleven.

This includes Oaklawn Elementary School in Oshkosh where a clinic took place Monday, the first of two planned so far in the district.

Oshkosh Parent Joanne Staudacher said, “They’ve got a lot of things to kind of help the kids out. They have a therapy dog in there. You know, Katy was really excited to get vaccinated. It was her decision, and I’m really proud of her for making that decision because she’s scared of shots so I’m very proud of her.”

Staudacher brought her daughter, Katy, who even showed off a special gift afterwards.

District officials say having this type of clinic is less intimidating.

“We hope that when children between the ages of five and eleven come to a school it’s a little bit more comfortable setting for them versus going to a hospital or Sunnyview Expo Center,” added Matt Kaemmerer, Director of Pupil Services.

However a few parents didn’t share that opinion, and stood outside expressing concerns about the necessity of vaccinating kids so young.

Oshkosh Parent Matt Tooke said, “We want them to be able to weigh the risk of the virus of actually contracting it, with the risks from this vaccine, especially considering these are 5-11 year olds.”

The clinic had up to 120 doses of the pediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine to distribute and county health officials say they’re assisting other schools too.

“We work with each one of the school districts in our jurisdiction. They all have plans that are a little bit different. We are supporting Oshkosh to a little higher degree than we are the other school districts but we’re actually supporting them all in one way or another,” added Winnebago Co. Health Officer Doug Gieryn.

A second clinic will take place at Shapiro Stem Academy on November 16th.

If there’s enough demand the district could consider a third clinic as well.

