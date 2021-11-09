OUR WEATHER TURNS MORE ACTIVE LATE WEDNESDAY

Skies will be clearing out this evening. The combination of dry air and light wind should allow temperatures to drop quickly. Lows will dip into the 20s in many spots tonight. Although we may see some decent sunshine early Wednesday, clouds will increase and thicken throughout the morning. Highs will be in the lower half of the 50s.

Our next weathermaker remains on track to arrive late Wednesday into Thursday in the form of a cold front and strong area of low pressure. We’ll see rain develop Wednesday night and carry over into Thursday. Rain totals may range from around 0.25″ SOUTH to closer to 1″ NORTH. Wind gusts over 30 mph are possible as this system swings through Wisconsin.

We’ll get a break from any steady rain by Thursday evening/night. Skies may even clear for a time. But, clouds will fill back in Friday with some lingering rain or snow showers possible. No snow accumulation would be expected with highs in the lower 40s.

A second system for Sunday remains up in the air. Some data continues to suggest a clipper could produce some light snow in the region. We’re going to keep a chance of snow going but things are very uncertain. Bottom line... even if snow does materialize, it would be on the lighter side with very little accumulation. One thing we do know is that it will be quite chilly this weekend with highs in the 30s to low 40s and lows in the 20s to low 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SE 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: S 10-20 MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

TONIGHT: Some evening clouds, then clear. Chilly but quiet. LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Early AM sun, then clouds increase and thicken. Rain showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 54 LOW: 45

VETERANS DAY: Periods of rain. Cloudy with gusty winds. HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Some early sun, then cloudy. A few light rain or snow showers. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. Stray sprinkle/flake? HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with light rain/snow possible. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with continued cool. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 41

