NOT AS WARM AS YESTERDAY, BUT STILL MILD

There’s some clouds drifting through Wisconsin. They’re not overly thick due to the drier air aloft, so expect some sunshine to blend in during the day. With partly sunny skies, our high temperatures this afternoon will climb into the low to mid 50s. That’s not as warm as yesterday thanks to a light north wind, but temperatures will continue to be warmer than normal for early November.

Our next weathermaker is a storm that’s out towards the Pacific Coast right now... This area of low pressure will swing through our area on Thursday. Veterans Day will be wet with periods of rain and plenty of wind. The storm’s drop in barometric pressure may also cause various aches and pains for those who deal with various health ailments. Once this storm passes by, we’ll see another drop in our temperatures, which could cause rain showers to mix with wet snow showers Thursday night and into Friday. A slushy coating of snow on grassy surfaces may be possible late this week, WEST of the Fox Valley.

There’s another disturbance, that will pass through the area late in the weekend. This may stir up some snow showers into Sunday. Right now, it looks like any wet snow late in the weekend will be spotty and light. High temperatures early next week may struggle to get back to 40 degrees.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/W 1-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: E/SE 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Filtered sunshine and clouds. Maybe sprinkles? Not as warm. HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Colder and dry. LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Still mild. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 52 LOW: 44

VETERANS DAY: Periods of rain. Gusty winds... A chance of a light mix late at night? HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Some early sun, then cloudy. A few rain or snow showers. HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Variable clouds. Blustery. A few flakes. HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 40

