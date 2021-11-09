Advertisement

No panic from Packers Love under pressure

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) tries to get away from Kansas City Chiefs...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) tries to get away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There might not be a position in sports that requires more poise under pressure than a quarterback in the NFL. It’s the lack of panic from quarterback Jordan Love that drew praise from head coach Matt LaFleur.

“He is a very even keel guy. that is what you want. you want a guy who is not going to get too high or too low and will go out and take it one play at a time. He showed great toughness to stand in there. Because a lot of quarterbacks when they get hit, are looking to get out of the pocket, and I didn’t feel that from him,” said Matt LaFleur.

Kansas City certainly didn’t take it easy on Love in his first start. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo brought plenty of blitzes, and playing in man coverage with no safety help with the constant pressure on the back-end.

The Chiefs were only able to get to Love for one sack, but had seven quarterback hits. That doesn’t count the numerous times they were able to cause Love to get rid of the ball early because of the pressure.

Once again on Monday, LaFleur doubled down that the game plan should have adjusted for pressure and made Kansas City pay for the pressure early in the game.

“I think with any young player, particularly at that position, there’s going to be some highs and lows. That’s just the way it is. Just look around the league. A lot of the young quarterbacks, there are some inconsistencies. What I was most disappointed with was situationally when they were coming after us on third down, I was disappointed in myself in terms of not having a better protection plan for him, because what he did and the hits he took and for him not to panic, not to flinch. It can get frustrating when you go time and time again, and you have no points to show for it. I didn’t feel him get down at all,” said LaFleur.

Love will have plenty to work on as he gets the first team reps during practice again this week with Aaron Rodgers not eligible to come off the COVID-19 reserve list until Saturday. In the meantime LaFleur and company will have to get their reigning MVP ready to play virtually while Love works on the field.

“Making sure the communication is on point. In terms of why we are calling what we are calling, what we are trying to attack and how we best want to go out there and execute. He’s always a big part of our process as far as how we game plan, and that won’t change this week,” said LaFleur.

