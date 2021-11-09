Advertisement

Milwaukee murder suspect may have ties to Appleton area

Milwaukee police are trying to identify and locate this man who's a suspect in an October 2 murder. He may have ties to the Appleton area.(Milwaukee Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police are trying to identify and locate a suspect in a murder in their city. They say the suspect may have ties to Appleton.

Police believe the man pictured here fired several shots with a handgun, striking and killing the victim on the night of October 2 on the 1800-block of W. Walnut St. in Milwaukee.

The Appleton Police Department is distributing the suspect’s photo at the request of Milwaukee police. He’s described as an African-American male with short hair. He has -- or used to have -- black Nike shorts, white shoes with a black Nike logo, a multi-color hooded sweatshirt, and a dark-colored backpack. He may be armed.

Anyone with information that could lead to his capture should contact local police or the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360. You can also provide information anonymously to Milwaukee’s Crime Stoppers, (414) 224-TIPS (8477).

