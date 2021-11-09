The key to stopping the surge in stolen cars? Keep your keys on hand

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As daylight grows shorter and temperatures start dropping, Green Bay Police expect to hear their phones ring a little more often.

They hope they won’t, but they also just know, it’s that time of year again.

“Every time, at this part of the year, when people start warming up their cars in the morning, we see an increase in auto thefts,” says Green Bay Police Lt. Clint Beguhn.

It may seem silly to have to remind people to lock their doors and not leave their keys in their cars, but there’s a reason police are offering reminders now.

Since the start of 2021, the Green Bay Police Department has received 110 stolen vehicle reports.

That’s a 20 percent increase over its five year average.

“If we’re already seeing 20 percent now, I don’t want to see 30, 40 percent in the future,” says Beguhn.

We’ve shown you many times in the last two years the increasing problem of people making it way too easy to drive off with someone else’s wheels, both in daylight or darkness, and in summer or winter.

Police have caught kids as young as 11 taking off for a joyride.

Others go looking for money or a phone but stumble upon keys and quickly hit the road across town or to Chicago.

“(I) just was on the phone with Grafton. They had one of our stolen cars down there, so they’re going to have to work with the owner. The owner is going to have to find a way to get to Grafton or get it towed back to Green Bay to get that car back,” says Beguhn.

There’s a long list of headaches that come with stolen cars including insurance, missing work, towing expenses or repair bills.

“Most of them are okay, but you never know what they did mechanically to it. A month down the road when your transmission goes, is that because of normal wear and tear or is that because they were beating on it when they were taking your car joyriding, because they really don’t care,” questions Beguhn.

So the cheapest option to avoid the hassle may be to throw on an extra layer while your car warms up. Or you could add a remote starter to your Christmas list. And if you’re going to lend your keys to someone, some friendly advice from police: at least know their last name.

“It’s common that somebody has a friend or acquaintance or they loan their car to someone that they kind of know but they might not even know their last name,” says Beguhn.

Yes that really happens, only highlighting the need for police to put out the message that couldn’t get much more direct: stop making it so easy.

“There’s not a lot of people that are technologically savvy anymore these days or (can) figure out how to work the electronic keys,” says Beguhn. “It’s just so preventable.”

