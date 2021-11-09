Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Neenah’s Pfeiffer named Wisconsin Superintendent of the Year

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah Joint School District’s Mary Pfeiffer is Wisconsin Superintendent of the Year. The Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators (WASDA) bestowed that honor Monday. Pfeiffer is the first Neenah school leader to receive the award since it began in 2012.

Pfeiffer, who’s in her 13th year, calls the award an honor for the community. In the interview above, she talks with our Chris Roth about what Neenah is doing differently to get noticed by WASDA and the programs she started since becoming Neenah’s top educator.

WASDA largely noted Pfeiffer’s work in passing a $115 million referendum in April, 2020, which increased the school district’s mill rate less than $1 per $1,000 of property value. It will mean a new high school for the district and creating a new middle school in the current high school building.

Pfeiffer promised a “wow factor” for students when we talked to her after the groundbreaking last June (see our interview with her below).

