Green Bay school board discusses path forward from Covid-19 protocols

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area School Board members revisited the district’s Covid-19 policies on Monday night, signaling their may be changes in the future.

As children enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade have an opportunity to receive the Pfizer covid vaccine, some parents in Green Bay are eager to learn when protocols will loosen.

Alicia Van Straten of Green Bay spoke at the school board meeting asking for the district to look ahead.

“When do the board members as a whole start discussing how do we move forward, right? We are not going to mask our children forever, I hope not,” Van Straten said.

During the meeting’s open forum, Van Straten told board members at this point parents have the choice to vaccinate their children.

“I just really hope the Green Bay schools can start putting out some dates or benchmarks,” she said.

Continuing with that point, board members discussed among each other and administrators on whether or not to loosen the district’s covid protocols at a later date.

“Start to see what we can remove in terms of getting more kids in school,” Green Bay Area School Board President Eric Vanden Heuvel said. “One of the suggestions that I would be interested in is getting rid of quarantine for close contacts.”

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration approved a low dose two shot Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. Many clinics in Northeast Wisconsin have begun offering the vaccine.

“I think keeping kids in school, keeping them there is one of our priorities,” board member Brenda Warren said. “That’s part of why we require masks to help decrease the exposure for kids so they can end up being in school more.”

District data showed the active covid case rate at Green Bay schools on Monday sits at about half of a percent.

No vote was taken at Monday night’s meeting on loosening or changing district protocols.

Still, Superintendent Stephen Murley told the board administrators will begin developing a plan on updating covid policies, which will be presented at the board’s next meeting in December.

