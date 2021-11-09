Advertisement

Green Bay Board of Education president will not seek second term

Eric Vanden Heuvel
Eric Vanden Heuvel(Green Bay Area Public School District)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The president of the Green Bay Area Public School Board of Education says he will not seek reelection in April.

Eric Vanden Heuvel announced Tuesday that he will not seek a second term “due to the personal and professional challenges that require more of my time.”

Vanden Heuvel was elected to the board in 2019. He was named president of the board in 2020.

“My time on the Board of Education was certainly eventful, but I am proud of everything we achieved. I want to thank the District staff and my fellow board members for their dedication to GBAPS students, staff and families. GBAPS is well positioned for future success, and I look forward to being a champion of the District for years to come,” says Vanden Heuvel.

Vanden Heuvel presided over the board during COVID-19 and subsequent masking requirements. He deactivated his social media in October, stating he believed his family’s safety was compromised.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Rodgers
State Farm: Company respects Aaron Rodgers’ right to personal point of view
COVID-19
Wisconsin adds 10,000 cases, 100 COVID-19 deaths in 5 days
Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Missing Dodge County woman found safe, man arrested
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse
Police lights blurred at night (Source: KFVS)
Man rescued after becoming “turned around” in El Dorado Marsh

Latest News

November 9 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mild day
November 9 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning cooler
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
WATCH: Salvation Army kicks off Christmas Campaign
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
GOP-led Wisconsin Senate OKs their own redistricting plan