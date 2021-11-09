Green Bay Board of Education president will not seek second term

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The president of the Green Bay Area Public School Board of Education says he will not seek reelection in April.

Eric Vanden Heuvel announced Tuesday that he will not seek a second term “due to the personal and professional challenges that require more of my time.”

Vanden Heuvel was elected to the board in 2019. He was named president of the board in 2020.

“My time on the Board of Education was certainly eventful, but I am proud of everything we achieved. I want to thank the District staff and my fellow board members for their dedication to GBAPS students, staff and families. GBAPS is well positioned for future success, and I look forward to being a champion of the District for years to come,” says Vanden Heuvel.

Vanden Heuvel presided over the board during COVID-19 and subsequent masking requirements. He deactivated his social media in October, stating he believed his family’s safety was compromised.

