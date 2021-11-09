Former CIA officer enters Wisconsin congressional race

MADISON, Wis. - A former CIA officer and daughter of a former congressman is joining the Democratic primary for a western Wisconsin congressional seat that’s expected to be one of the hardest-fought races in the country next year.

Wisconsin Public Radio reported that Deb McGrath, from Menomonie, announced her candidacy on Tuesday. She is seeking to replace retiring Rep. Ron Kind, a Democrat.

My name is Deb McGrath. I'm a former military and CIA officer and mom of 3. Now I'm running as a Democrat for Congress in WI-03 because we need a community-centered leader who will listen to those in Western Wisconsin. Join me! pic.twitter.com/NF7PG3ABfo — Deb McGrath (@DebMcGrathWI) November 9, 2021

McGrath worked in national security positions for 25 years in both the CIA and the Department of State. She also served as a captain in the U.S. Army. Her father, Al Baldus, represented the district from 1975 to 1981 in Congress.

Other Democrats already in the race are state Sen. Brad Pfaff, of Onalaska; Eau Claire business owner Rebecca Cooke; and U.S. Navy veteran Brett Knudsen.

Republican Derrick Van Orden is running for the district again after being narrowly defeated by Kind in 2020.

