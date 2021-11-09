Advertisement

Fond du Lac man arrested for loaded handgun at Key West airport

Jeffrey Hefter, of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was arrested in Florida after a loaded gun was found in his carry-on bag at Key West International Airport.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KEY WEST, Fla. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man was jailed in Key West, Fla., after a loaded gun was found in his carry-on baggage.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Jeffrey Allen Hefter’s backpack went through the X-ray at Key West International Airport Monday, and the Transportation Security Administration saw what appeared to be a handgun. The bag was searched, and officers found a Ruger .380 handgun with a loaded magazine and a round in the chamber, plus a second magazine.

Hefter, 50, was jailed on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm in a prohibited area.

The sheriff’s office says Hefter possessed a concealed carry permit from Wisconsin but 911 communications specialists couldn’t confirm if it was valid. It wouldn’t extend to his carry-on baggage, though: The TSA website says firearms and accessories, including magazines and ammunition, must be in checked baggage, and the firearm must be unloaded and in a locked, hard-sided container.

