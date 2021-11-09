Advertisement

Brown County woman bound over for trial in hidden camera case

Samantha Trebilcock is accused of enticing a minor to a home with hidden cameras for the...
Samantha Trebilcock is accused of enticing a minor to a home with hidden cameras for the purpose of making child pornography
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County woman has been bound over for trial in a case involving hidden cameras and a teenage victim.

On Tuesday, Samantha Trebilcock waived her right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over for trial in Brown County. Her arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 29.

Trebilcock, is charged with Child Enticement, Sexual Exploitation of a Child, and Capturing Images Without Consent. Prosecutors allege she helped entice a teenage victim to a Town of Lawrence home where the girl was secretly recorded while undressed.

Trebilcock’s boyfriend, Michael J. Cannell, is charged in federal court, accused of using the hidden cameras to produce child pornography.

Undercover agents say they discovered child pornography available for download from a device at Cannell’s home on Lost Dauphin Road, according to a criminal complaint. Newly released court records show Brown County investigators executed search warrants at the home in August and September. Investigators say they found several recording devices and equipment.

Investigators believe Trebilcock lured a 16-year-old girl she knew to the Lawrence home and got her drunk. Videos were discovered of the girl undressed in the bathroom, according to investigators.

Investigators visited the victim at school. They say she “appeared in shock.”

Investigators found text messages between Trebilcock and Cannell expressing desire to have sexual conduct with the victim, according to the prosecution.

Cannell’s federal jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 27.

During an Oct. 21 hearing, a judge denied Cannell’s motion for conditional release and ordered detention to continue. Cannell is being held without bond, “by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community,” according to the initial order for detention.

